Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September comprises 0.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSEP. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 361,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 321,574 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $3,847,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $2,130,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of BSEP opened at $29.57 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.