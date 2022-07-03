Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $90.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

