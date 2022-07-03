BMO Capital Markets Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.43.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,891,021.76. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,630,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,993,507.04. Insiders have purchased 58,600 shares of company stock valued at $558,158 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

