Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Lowered to C$13.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNEFF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

BNEFF stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $249.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 67.59% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

