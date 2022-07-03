Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,435.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,717.69.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,767.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,703.05 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,091.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,242.17.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking will post 100.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 34.9% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Booking by 32.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.9% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

