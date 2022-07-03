Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

