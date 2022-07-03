Brilliant Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BRLIR) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BRLIR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:BRLIR remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22. Brilliant Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Get Brilliant Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.