Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 646,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Broadwind by 176.0% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Broadwind by 16.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadwind by 34.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

