Brokerages Set Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) PT at $8.25

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE DOMA opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

