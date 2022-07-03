Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $104.71

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.71.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:PVH opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

