BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Raised to GBX 290

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of BT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BT Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BT Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.14.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

