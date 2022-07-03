BTIG Research Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $72.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on U. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Unity Software by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Unity Software by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,639,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.