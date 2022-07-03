Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $186.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.27.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $225,524,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

