Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Price Target to C$2.00

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Else Nutrition has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.
About Else Nutrition (Get Rating)
