Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Price Target to C$2.00

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Else Nutrition has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

About Else Nutrition (Get Rating)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.