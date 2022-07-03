Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGC. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.49.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $3,962,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

