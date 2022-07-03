CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 86,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareCloud alerts:

NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.47. 12,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.