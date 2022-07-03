Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Reaches $83.25 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $83.25 million and $8.86 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00167486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00708196 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016390 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,845,571 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars.

