Cartica Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CITEU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Cartica Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 4th. Cartica Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Cartica Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ CITEU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Cartica Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

