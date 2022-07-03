CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.80.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTGLY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. 10,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,107. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

CD Projekt Company Profile (Get Rating)

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.