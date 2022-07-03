Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $201,857.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $74.05 million and $201,857.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00167486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00708196 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

