Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPTN. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

CPTN stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Cepton has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $80.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19.

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

