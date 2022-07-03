Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 217.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.