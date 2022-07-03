China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CEA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 24.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

