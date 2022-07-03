China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.
