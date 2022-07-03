China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 42.4% in June

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $45.60.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

