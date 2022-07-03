Citigroup Cuts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $150.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,952 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,615,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

