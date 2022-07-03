Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Amazon.com stock opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

