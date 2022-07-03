Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.