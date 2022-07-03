Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys 106 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

VYM stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98.

