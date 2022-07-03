Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $10.72 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.