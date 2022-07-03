Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78,668 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Clipper Realty by 479.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

CLPR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,873. The company has a market cap of $126.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.94. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.37%.

About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.