Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

GLV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. 63,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,187. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

