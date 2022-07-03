CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. 8,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,627. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)
