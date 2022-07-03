CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. 8,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,627. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

