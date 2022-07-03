Coin98 (C98) One Day Volume Tops $21.44 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $85.37 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002424 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00111036 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011072 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars.

