Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lowered by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

