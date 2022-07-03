Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

