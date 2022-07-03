Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 46.4% in June

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 64,700 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $115,813.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,690,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,295,418.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 90,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $141,510.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 382,525 shares of company stock valued at $828,278.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,487,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX remained flat at $$2.65 during midday trading on Friday. 12,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.