Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 90 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $179.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.79.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

