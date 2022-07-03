Cordasco Financial Network Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $252.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

