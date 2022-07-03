Cordasco Financial Network Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after buying an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $159.71 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.46.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

