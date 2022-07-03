Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 122,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,858. Corner Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.