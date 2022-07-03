Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,743,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.2% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.11. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $396.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

