Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.54).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.20) to GBX 260 ($3.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 246 ($3.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. Countryside Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 217.60 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.11).

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

