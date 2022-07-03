CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.