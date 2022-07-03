Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nexi to a hold rating and set a $10.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nexi stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

