Credit Suisse Group Increases Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $21.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNM. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

