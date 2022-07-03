Crowny (CRWNY) One Day Volume Hits $111,128.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $657,139.17 and approximately $111,128.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00165243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00721244 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00084565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016204 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

