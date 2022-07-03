Crust Hits Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005520 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00600480 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005283 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00165575 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

