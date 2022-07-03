Crypton (CRP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.22 Million

Crypton (CRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $106,806.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00743620 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,323.01 or 1.00024207 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,591,587 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

