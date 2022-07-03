CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

